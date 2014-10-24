TOKYO, Oct 24 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds rose on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping to a fresh 1-1/2-year low, as the Bank of Japan's operation adjustment underpinned the market and news that a New York doctor has tested positive for the Ebola virus undermined risk appetite.

The BOJ moved to increase the size of its JGB buying and reduce its bill purchases, after the average rate at a 3-month bill auction fell below zero for the first time in history on Thursday.

The central bank reduced the size of its bill purchasing operation to 2.25 trillion yen ($20.84 billion U.S. dollars) from 3 trillion yen last week, while increasing a 1-3 year JGB buying operation to 350 billion yen from the usual 300 billion yen, and a 3-5 year buying operation to 300 billion yen from 200 billion yen.

JGB futures rose as high as 146.54 and were last up 0.13 point at 146.48.

JGB futures got a lift to a record high as Japanese shares as well as U.S. stock futures tumbled on news that a New York doctor has tested positive for the Ebola virus, raising concerns about possible repercussions from the first confirmed case in the global financial capital.

The JGB market also got some support from a Wall Street Journal report overnight that sparked talk of more easing from the Bank of Japan.

The article, citing people familiar with the central bank's thinking, said the BOJ now saw "a much bigger possibility of inflation slipping below 1 percent" due to falling oil prices.

The BOJ will meet late next week, and appears set to resist pressure for more stimulus measures or to accept that its inflation target is unrealistically high.

Cash bonds also traded firmer, with the 10-year yield shedding one basis point to 0.465 percent, after dropping as low as 0.460 percent earlier.

The yield on 5-year JGBs also fell one basis point to 0.115 percent, while the 20-year yield shed one basis point to 1.305 percent. The 30-year yield was down by half a basis point to 1.615 percent.

(1 US dollar = 107.9900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)