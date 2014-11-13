TOKYO, Nov 13 (IFR) - Japanese government prices were mostly steady on Thursday, as investors positioned for the day's 5-year sale.

The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen ($23.36 billion) of 5-year JGB with a coupon of 0.2 percent, re-opening the September issue (number 120, due Sept. 20, 2019) instead of the October issue (number 121, due Sept. 20, 2019, with a coupon of 0.1 percent).

Some regional banks appeared to be very cautious about Thursday's 5-year JGB sale, according to a trader at a domestic brokerage.

At midday, the yield on the current 5-year JGBs was unchanged from the previous session at 0.160 percent, while the 10-year yield was also flat at 0.520 percent, after moving in a 0.515 to 0.535 percent range.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.305 percent, its intraday low, compared with 1.315 percent earlier, ahead of next Tuesday's monthly 1.2 trillion yen 20-year JGB auction.

The 30-year yield was flat at 1.540 percent, compared with the average accepted yield in last Tuesday's 30-year auction of 1.483 percent.

Lead 10-year December JGB futures moved between 145.71 and 145.95 before finishing at midday up 0.05 point at 145.90. (1 US dollar = 115.5800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)