TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Friday, lifted by slipping Tokyo shares and
overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.
A regular operation by the Bank of Japan, through which
large amounts of government debt is purchased for its monetary
easing programme, also supported longer-dated JGBs.
The BOJ said on Friday it is buying 160 billion yen($1.36
billion) of JGBs with maturities of 25 years or longer.
The 30-year yield went as low as 1.355
percent, a trough not seen since April 2013.
Amply supported by the BOJ's debt purchases, longer-dated
JGB yields have declined steadily this week despite the
possibility of Japan raising the issuance of 30- and 40-year
bonds.
The benchmark 10-year yield dipped half a
basis point to 0.460 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei skidded 0.9 percent as selling ahead
of a long weekend and signs of short-term overheating offset a
boost from a solid Wall Street performance.
(1 US dollar = 117.4600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team;
Editing by Kim Coghill)