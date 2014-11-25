TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese government bond yields
edged lower on Tuesday, with the longer-dated maturities
supported by investors extending the duration of their bond
portfolios.
Index-tracking investors usually extend the duration towards
the end of each month.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to
1.225 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped
half a basis point to 0.450 percent.
Decline in other sovereign debt yields, notably those of the
euro zone which fell Monday on bets the European Central Bank
would include government debt when it expands its asset
purchases, also added to downward pressure on JGB yields.
The shorter-dated JGB maturities were mostly steady, as
traders saw little room to drive yields further down given the
Bank of Japan's massive easings, under which it buys large
amounts of debt.
The BOJ's aggressive bond-buying pushed the two-year yield
to a record low of zero percent last week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)