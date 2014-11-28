* Longer-dated maturities capped by bounce in Tokyo shares
* 2-yr yield tips below zero as negative yields creep up the
curve
* BOJ easing, low euro zone yields seen pushing down 2-yr
yield
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 28 Yields on Japanese two-year
government bonds fell below zero for the first time on Friday as
the central bank continued to struggle to reflate the economy,
while most other issues were steady, with gains in Tokyo stocks
capping longer-dated maturities.
Japan's three-month to one-year bill yields have already
dropped below zero under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary
easing scheme, under which it has tightened supply by buying
large amounts of short-term bills.
The market saw it as a matter of time before the two-year
yield, which reached zero percent last week, also
dipped into negative territory. It touched -0.005 percent on
Friday.
"Supply is scarce under the BOJ's large-scale buying, which
have already driven yields in bills with maturities under one
year into the negative. The phenomenon has spilled over into the
two-years," said a trader at a domestic bank.
"It appears foreign buyers, who had been purchasing bills,
are venturing out into the two-years as well."
December 10-year JGB futures were unchanged at
146.88 and the benchmark 10-year yield crept up
half a basis point to 0.425 percent.
Demand from foreign investors like central banks and
sovereign wealth funds, looking to diversify their investments
with many of the shorter-dated debt euro zone yields already
firmly below zero, have exacerbated the decline in short-term
Japanese yields.
"Foreign investors, particularly European buyers, are seeing
supply of debt at home tighten continuously. Purchases from euro
zone buyers have been the trend this year. They can opt to buy
JGBs with short-term euro zone yields already in the negative,"
said Makoto Noji, senior fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
In Europe, the two-year German bund yield has
spent most of its time since August beneath zero, while in the
Swiss government debt market even the five-year yield
has gone negative.
The possibility of euro zone short-term yields falling even
further if the European Central Bank decides to begin buying
sovereign debt and risks of deflation in the euro zone in wake
of declining oil prices are some of the factors behind such
demand for JGBs, Noji said.
U.S. crude oil tumbled to a 4-1/2 year low on Friday
after OPEC decided against cutting output.
The ECB, tasked with shoring up the euro zone economy and
warding off deflation, is widely expected to eventually step up
its monetary easing programme by buying sovereign debt.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Hiroyasu Hoshi and
Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)