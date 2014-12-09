TOKYO, Dec 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and sagging Tokyo shares.

Market focus was on the 30-year JGB sale, the results of which will be released later in the session. A weak auction result is seen adding some steepening pressure on the yield curve.

Participants do not expect particularly high investor demand for the 700 billion yen ($5.8 billion) 30-year debt as yields have declined towards historical lows, making the new debt expensive.

Signs of loosening fiscal discipline - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently delayed a sales tax hike - are also seen denting demand for maturities such as the 30-years that entail higher duration risk to the investor.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.430 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to 147.20.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average stepped back from 7-1/2-year highs on Tuesday, as a retreat on Wall Street and a rebound in the yen prompted investors to book gains after a seven-session winning streak.

($1 = 120.7600 yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)