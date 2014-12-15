TOKYO, Dec 15 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds rose on
Monday, taking their cue from weaker Japanese shares and
stronger U.S. Treasuries and sending the benchmark 10-year yield
to a fresh 20-month low.
They were further underpinned by purchases by the Bank of
Japan. The BOJ offered to buy 240 billion yen ($2.02 billion)
of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and $160 billion of JGBs
maturing in more than 25 years under its massive JGB purchase
program. The zones and amounts were largely in line with market
expectations.
The Nikkei stock average slumped 1 percent, with
investors taking little solace from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
landslide win in a snap election over the weekend.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to
2.090 percent from Friday's U.S. close of 2.103 percent.
Underscoring the uneven recovery brought on by Abe's
stimulus policies, the BOJ's closely-watched tankan survey
showed Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment worsened slightly
in the three months to December but corporate spending plans
were strong.
The yield on the 10-year JGB slipped 1 basis
point to 0.385 percent after dropping as low as 0.380 percent
earlier, its lowest level since early April 2013, in the wake of
the BOJ's announcement of its massive quantitative easing
programme.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell
2 basis points to 1.135 percent, and the 30-year yield
shed 1.5 basis points to 1.375 percent.
Lead 10-yr March JGB futures were up 0.11 point at
147.36.
($1 = 118.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)