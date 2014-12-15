TOKYO, Dec 15 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, taking their cue from weaker Japanese shares and stronger U.S. Treasuries and sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a fresh 20-month low.

They were further underpinned by purchases by the Bank of Japan. The BOJ offered to buy 240 billion yen ($2.02 billion) of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and $160 billion of JGBs maturing in more than 25 years under its massive JGB purchase program. The zones and amounts were largely in line with market expectations.

The Nikkei stock average slumped 1 percent, with investors taking little solace from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide win in a snap election over the weekend.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes dropped to 2.090 percent from Friday's U.S. close of 2.103 percent.

Underscoring the uneven recovery brought on by Abe's stimulus policies, the BOJ's closely-watched tankan survey showed Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment worsened slightly in the three months to December but corporate spending plans were strong.

The yield on the 10-year JGB slipped 1 basis point to 0.385 percent after dropping as low as 0.380 percent earlier, its lowest level since early April 2013, in the wake of the BOJ's announcement of its massive quantitative easing programme.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.135 percent, and the 30-year yield shed 1.5 basis points to 1.375 percent.

Lead 10-yr March JGB futures were up 0.11 point at 147.36. ($1 = 118.6800 yen)