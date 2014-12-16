TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Tuesday as sinking oil prices raised concerns over the global economic outlook, with the five-year yield falling to a record low following a strong auction result.

The 2.7 trillion yen ($23 billion) of five-year JGBs were sold at a higher price than market players had expected, triggering short-covering by traders.

The new bonds, the 121st five-year bond issue, were sold at an yield of 0.083 percent, the lowest yield ever for a five-year bond auction. The 120th, the current benchmark, paper saw its yield falling to 0.050 percent, a record low.

The market, supported by the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying since 2013, also drew strength from a fall in the price of shares and other risk assets.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.365 percent , its lowest level since April 2013. The 20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.125 percent.

