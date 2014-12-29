BRIEF-Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering
* Emerald Expositions announces pricing of initial public offering
TOKYO, Dec 29 (IFR) - Japanese government prices mostly edged slightly lower on Monday as the Bank of Japan refrained from making any purchases under its massive asset-buying programme.
Market participants now widely expect the BOJ to buy 450 billion yen ($3.73 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 450 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone on Tuesday, the last trading day of 2014. Japanese markets will be closed until Jan. 5 for the New Year holiday.
Also on Tuesday, one large public pension fund is also expected to buy JGBs across the curve for its end-month duration adjustments, market participants said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB was flat on the day at 0.325 percent, not far from its record low 0.300 percent touched last week. The yields on the current 5-year, 20-year, and 30-year JGBs all inched up by 0.5 basis point to 0.045 percent, 1.070 percent and 1.270 percent, respectively.
Lead 10-year March JGB futures moved in a narrow 147.71-147.80 range in the morning session, and were last up 0.07 at 147.76. ($1 = 120.4900 yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.