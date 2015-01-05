TOKYO Jan 5 Japanese government bond prices
edged higher on Monday, with the benchmark yield within close
range of a record low, supported by regular purchases by the
Bank of Japan and as risk aversion hit Tokyo shares.
March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 147.86
on the first trading day of the year.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood
unchanged at 0.320 percent, within touching distance of a record
low 0.300 percent reached late in December. The 20-year yield
declined half a basis point to 1.045 percent.
The BOJ bought a total of 450 billion yen ($3.74 billion) of
government debt on Monday in a regular bond buying scheme, a
part of its massive quantitative easing programme.
The unprecedented easing programme drove JGB yields lower
across the curve in 2014 and participants expect it to remain a
key market factor in 2015 as the central bank continues to face
the task of shoring up a shaky economy and stave off deflation.
Tokyo's Nikkei shed 0.6 percent, weighed by investor
risk aversion amid Greek political uncertainty and weaker Wall
Street shares.
($1 = 120.3200 yen)
