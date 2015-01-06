TOKYO Jan 6 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield fell to a record low on Tuesday as rising global risk
aversion hit Tokyo shares and prompted investors to seek
safe-haven debt.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points
to 0.295 percent, a new record low. March 10-year JGB futures
climbed 0.14 point to 148.03.
JGBs benefited as Tokyo's Nikkei tumbled 2.4 percent
with sliding oil prices and investor concerns over the political
situation in Greece slashed appetite for risk assets.
A drop in yields of other key government bonds like U.S.
Treasuries and German bunds also helped push JGB yields lower.
The German 10-year yield declined to a new record
low overnight.
The flight-to-quality is another boon for the JGB market,
which made broad gains last year as the Bank of Japan bought
large amounts of debt as part of its extensive quantitative
easing policy.
The JGB yield curve flattened as higher yielding longer
dated maturities attracted demand amid depressed mood in
markets.
"Real money accounts like life insurers and pension funds
appear to be buying relatively higher yielding super long bonds
as yields of shorter dated maturities continue to drop," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
The 20-year yield dropped 3.5 basis points to
1.01 percent.
As a result, the 10-year/20-year yield spread tightened to
71.5 basis points, its narrowest since April 2013.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)