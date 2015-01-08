TOKYO Jan 8 Japanese government bond prices
edged down on Thursday, as traders took profits from recent
gains after upbeat U.S. jobs data tempered concerns about the
global economy and plunging oil prices.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.300 percent
, moving away from an intraday record low of 0.265
percent hit on Wednesday.
Longer maturities were firmer as investors, sick of low
yields on shorter ones, flock to the sector.
The 20-year yield stood at 0.950 percent,
flat on the day but down 10 basis points so far this week.
The market is firmly supported thanks to expectations that
the BOJ may have to step up its bond buying later this year as
falling oil prices are making it impossible for the central bank
to achieve its inflation target.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)