TOKYO Jan 9 The five-year Japanese government bond yield hit a record low just above zero percent on Friday on strong buying by the Bank of Japan, highlighting the scarcity of available bonds.

But yields on longer maturities, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, rose as market players took profits after sharp fall in their yields earlier in the week and ahead of 30-year bond auction next week.

The five-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to to 0.010 percent.

While JGBs were capped in early trade by positive risk sentiment in global markets, the BOJ's buying on Friday of 400 billion yen ($3.35 billion) in bonds maturing in three to five years produced strong results, dealers said, prompting short-covering by traders.

On the other hand, longer maturities moved in the opposite direction as players took profits from this week's rally and ahead of a 700 billion yen sale of 30-year bonds by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The 30-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.140 percent , stepping back from 1 1/2-year low of 1.080 percent hit on Wednesday.

Still, the yield is down 10 basis points on the week, the biggest fall in almost two years.

The 20-year also rose 3.0 basis points to 0.945 percent after having fallen to 1 1/2-year low of 0.880 percent earlier in the week.

The 10-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.275 percent while the 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point in price to 148.20. ($1 = 119.4000 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)