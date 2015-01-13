TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday as share prices in Japan and elsewhere were hit by tumbling oil prices, with five- and ten-year JGB yields hitting record lows.

The yield on the 10-year JGBs fell as low as 0.255 percent , and last stood at 0.265 percent, down 1.0 basis point from Friday after a market holiday on Monday. The five-year yield fell to zero percent.

Oil prices dropped to new lows on Tuesday, heightening concerns that many energy producers face hardship.

Despite low yields, JGBs have been supported by foreign investors buying as global bond yields plummet on concerns of disinflation or, in places such as the euro zone, deflation.

Data from the Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors bought 8.65 trillion yen of Japanese bonds last year, the second biggest net buying on record after 2007.

The 10-year JGB futures also hit a record high of 148.40 and closed up 0.09 point at 148.29. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)