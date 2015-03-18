TOKYO, March 18 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday after an auction of 20-year JGBs attracted
decent bids and U.S. bond prices extended gains on falling oil
prices and soft U.S. economic data.
The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($9.9 billion) of 20-year
JGBs produced a lowest accepted price of 99.80, in line with
market expectations of 99.65-99.95.
The results were good enough to prompt short-covering in the
futures as many market players had been cautious after many
disappointing JGB auctions since January.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.42, slightly below the previous
auction but near its average in recent months.
The 10-year JGB futures extended the day's gains to 0.40
point to trade at 147.49.
The market was also helped by firmness in U.S. bonds on
Tuesday.
The 10-year U.S. debt yield fell to two-week low of 2.038
percent, as oil prices plunged on rise in inventory
and U.S. housing starts plunged to one-year low.
The 10-year JGB yield dropped to 0.370 percent
, edging near last week's low of 0.355 percent.
The 20-year yield fell to 1.140 percent, its
lowest level in almost three weeks.
($1 = 121.32 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)