TOKYO, March 19 Japanese government bonds soared
on Thursday, sending yields on several notes to multi-week lows,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest
rates.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points
to 0.325 percent after earlier plumbing a six-week low of 0.310
percent, taking its cue from U.S. Treasuries.
The Fed downgraded its economic view and lowered its
interest rate trajectory on Wednesday, sending U.S. Treasury
yields sharply lower.
In the superlong zone, the yield on the 20-year JGB
fell 6 basis points to 1.070 percent after
earlier touching 1.040 percent, its lowest since Feb. 3. The
30-year yield tumbled 9 basis points to 1.250
percent after dropping as low as 1.240 percent, its lowest since
Jan. 27.
The 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.34 point
at 147.90 after rising to a six-week intraday high of 148.11.
Investors shrugged off news that three Japanese public
pension funds with a combined $250 billion in assets will follow
the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund and shift more of
their investments out of government bonds and into stocks.
