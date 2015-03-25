TOKYO, March 25 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday as investors cautiously adjusted positions in
the remaining days of Japan's fiscal year.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in
the 5-year to 10-year zone, 350 billion yen in the 3-year to
5-year zone, and 300 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone,
under its bond-buying scheme.
Japan's new fiscal year will begin on April 1, and the BOJ
will announce the size of its April JGB purchases on March 31.
"We expect 1-5 year buying to return to the levels seen at
the start of March," strategists at Barclays said in a note.
"However, with the BOJ starting to show concern about the
decline in market liquidity, it could also opt not to increase
its buying."
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.5 basis
points to 0.330 percent, after earlier refreshing Monday's
seven-week low of 0.300 percent.
The superlong zone fared somewhat better with yields on
20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs both
adding just half a basis point to 1.075 percent and 1.270
percent respectively.
June 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.12 point to
close at 147.85.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)