TOKYO, March 26 Japanese government bonds were
mostly steady on Thursday, after a sale of two-year notes went
as investors had expected.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen ($21.04
billion) of 2-year bonds with a 0.1 percent coupon. The lowest
accepted price of 100.130 was in line with market expectations,
while the bid-to-cover ratio rose to 4.80 from 4.39 at last
month's 2-year sale. The tail between the average and lowest
accepted prices narrowed to 0.008 from last month's 0.009,
indicating slightly stronger demand.
The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.325
percent, while the 2-year yield was also flat at
0.025 percent.
Prices firmed slightly in the superlong zone, with the yield
on 20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs
both edging down half a basis point to 1.065 percent and 1.260
percent respectively.
June 10-year JGB futures added 0.01 point to close
at 147.86.
($1 = 118.8200 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)