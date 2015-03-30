TOKYO, March 30 Japanese government bond prices
slipped across the board on Monday in volatile trade as
investors closed their books before the March 31 domestic fiscal
year-end.
Traders said liquidity, already low due to the Bank of
Japan's regular debt buying operations, has dried up further as
many investors opted for the sidelines before the fiscal
year-end.
A rally in U.S. Treasuries on Friday helped limit losses in
JGBs.
June 10-year JGB futures eased 0.08 point to
147.36.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to
0.385 percent, but below 0.405 percent touched on
Friday when investors sold to book profits before the end of the
fiscal year.
The 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.145 percent
.
Treasuries gained on Friday, helped by mildly hawkish
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and investor
demand stemming from month-end portfolio rebalancing.
