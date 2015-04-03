TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise ahead of supply from Treasury refunding
* U.S. Treasury to sell $62 bln in bonds at quarterly refunding * Macron's French presidential win pares bonds' safe-haven appeal * Fed's Bullard sees little need for Fed to hike rates further * Fed's Mester sees need for more rate increases as economy grows (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with benchmark yields hitting a four-week high in advance of the sale of $62 billion in bond suppl