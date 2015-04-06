TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, lifted by a surge in Treasuries after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.330 percent after its U.S. counterpart plumbed a two-month low on Friday.

The yield curve flattened slightly as the super long maturities also gained. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.095 percent.

The market showed little reaction to results of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operation as they were in line with expectations.

The BOJ on Monday offered to buy a total of 450 billion yen ($3.78 billion) of JGBs from the market as a part of its extensive quantitative easing policy.

Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had forecast. ($1 = 119.0500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)