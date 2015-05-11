TOKYO May 11 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, taking their cues from gains in U.S. and European bonds after U.S. jobs data strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve will not begin hiking interest rates until late in 2015.

The 10-year JGB futures prices gained 0.21 point to 147.18 , while the cash 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.395 percent, slipping further from two-month a high of 0.435 percent hit last week.

U.S. and European bond yields slipped on Friday after U.S. employment report showed limited inflationary pressure, giving the Fed few reasons to raise interest rates soon.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000, almost in line with market expectations, but jobs growth in March was revised down and wage growth - a favoured metric of Fed policymakers - was softer than expected.

Meanwhile, the Japanese bond market is bracing for an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.

