TOKYO May 15 Japanese government bond prices
rebounded across the board on Friday, taking their cue from a
respite in the selloff of German Bunds.
Firm results from the Bank of Japan's JGB buying operation
conducted on Friday also lifted JGB market sentiment. The
central bank buys JGBs regularly from the market as part of its
extensive quantitative easing scheme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis
points to 0.405 percent. It had spiked to a two-month high of
0.470 percent earlier this week in the wake of a global rout in
bonds.
The 30-year yield slid 4.5 basis points to
1.44 percent.
The 10-year German Bund yield pulled back a little to 0.70
percent overnight from a six-month peak of 0.799
percent hit earlier in the week, as trading showed signs of
calming after a two-week long rout in euro zone debt.
U.S. Treasury yields also reversed their recent trend and
fell overnight as Bunds steadied and as a week marked with fresh
government and corporate debt issues drew to a close, easing
supply pressure.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Shri Navaratnam)