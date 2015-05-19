TOKYO May 19 Japanese government bond prices
dropped on Tuesday, taking cues from falls in U.S. bonds and
briefly extending losses after an auction of five-year JGBs
showed limited demand at the current levels.
The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.11 point to 147.29
while the yield on the current 10-year cash JGB yield
rose 1.5 basis point to 0.390 percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking after
gains last week on weak U.S. data, with many investors still
nervous about spikes in volatilities in major bond markets
around the world.
The auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($20.8 billion) five-year
JGBs drew tepid demand, with bid-to-cover ratio coming at 2.80,
the lowest level in three and a half years.
The results showed few real-money investors are eager to buy
the paper below the yield of 0.10 percent as banks can earn the
same rate of interest by parking funds at their accounts in the
Bank of Japan.
The 20-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.170 percent
while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points
to 1.420 percent.
($1 = 119.9400 yen)
