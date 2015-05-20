BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
TOKYO May 20 Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday following a drop in U.S. Treasuries and as Tokyo stocks rallied to a 15-year high and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395 percent, though it still remained some distance away from a two-month high of 0.470 percent struck earlier in the month when a global bond rout was at its peak.
The yield curve steepened as super long maturities sagged on caution ahead of next week's 20-year auction. The 20-year yield rose 4 basis points to 1.19 percent.
The Nikkei share average hit its highest level since 2000 following better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter.
Treasuries prices fell for the second day overnight, weighed by a wave of corporate supply and upbeat U.S. housing starts data. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.