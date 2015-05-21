TOKYO May 21 Japanese government bonds slipped on Thursday, pressured by rising stocks and caution ahead of the outcome of the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy meeting that began this session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.410 percent, its highest since May 15, but still shy of a two-month high of 0.470 percent scaled earlier this month amid a global bond rout.

The superlong tenor sagged after tepid demand at a liquidity-enhancing auction, and ahead of next week's 20-year sale. The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.200 percent, and the 30-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.460 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.08 point to close at 147.24.

The Nikkei stock index ended flat after hitting a fresh 15-year high as investors took profits ahead of the BOJ meeting, although the central bank is widely expected to stand pat.

But a small omission in a BOJ report on its radical monetary stimulus programme signals that some policymakers are concerned it is not working as expected, potentially laying the grounds for the central bank to eventually rethink its policy framework.

