TOKYO May 22 Japanese government bonds edged down on Friday, pressured by rallying stocks and investors' wariness ahead of a 20-year auction next week.

A short while earlier, the Bank of Japan said it was maintaining its massive monetary stimulus as expected, and slightly revised up its assessment of the economy, signalling that it sees no need to expand stimulus again on the near-term horizon.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference that he does not see any obstacles in proceeding with JGB buying.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 0.3 percent, rising for the sixth session, its longest winning streak since December.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.410 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.200 percent, and the 30-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 1.465 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.07 point to close at 147.17. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)