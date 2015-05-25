TOKYO May 25 Japanese government bond prices
sagged on Monday on following a retreat by U.S. Treasuries and
market caution towards new supply.
The losses by JGBs, however, were contained as the market
took heart after seeing firm results to the Bank of Japan's debt
buying operation. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part
of its extensive monetary easing policy.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1 basis
point at 0.42 percent and the 30-year yield rose
half a basis point to 1.47 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will sell 1.2 trillion yen ($9.86
billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday with caution towards the
sale and selling by dealers to hedge their positions before the
auction weighing on the longer-dated maturities, traders said.
U.S. Treasuries were sold on Friday as a
stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer prices in April
revived expectations that inflation may approach the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.
($1 = 121.65 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)