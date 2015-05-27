US STOCKS-Wall Street drops with oil prices, health bill vote awaited
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TOKYO May 27 Japanese government bond prices firmed on Wednesday, as overnight strength in U.S. Treasuries and solid results of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations offset the impact of stronger Japanese shares and a weaker yen.
The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.25 billion) of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the over 25-year zone under its massive JGB purchase program. The offer drew less selling interest than market participants had expected.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.390 percent after falling as low as 0.385 percent earlier.
The 20-year yield also shed 2.5 basis points to 1.185 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.36 point to end at 147.59, its highest close since April 30.
JGBs rose even against a backdrop of a fresh 15-year high for the Nikkei stock index.
The dollar also climbed as far as 123.33 yen on Tuesday, reaching a high not seen since mid-2007, after a spate of upbeat U.S. data bolstered the case that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.
($1 = 123.0300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
