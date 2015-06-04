TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to its highest level in six months as weakness in overseas bonds pressured prices - though solid demand at a 30-year sale pulled yields off session highs.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds spiked to 0.500 percent, its highest level since November, on the back of a rally in global bond yields following comments from the head of European Central Bank.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield soared 34.7 basis points in the past two sessions, a pace not seen since October 1998.

But JGB prices pared their losses after upbeat results from the Ministry of Finance's offering of 800 billion yen ($6.43 billion) of 30-year JGBs. The lowest price of 101.35 was better than expected, the bid-to-cover ratio improved to 3.07 from 2.74 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices shrank to 0.14 from the previous 0.26.

The 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis points at 0.495 percent late on Thursday, down from its session high of 0.500 percent.

The 20-year yield rose 3 basis points to 1.265 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.280 percent, its highest since mid-February. The 30-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.530 percent after earlier touching 1.550 percent, also its highest since mid-February.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.35 point to end at 146.93, its lowest close since May 14. ($1 = 124.3500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)