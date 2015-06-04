BRIEF-Moody's says maintaining negative outlook on Turkish banking system
* Moody's - maintains negative outlook on the Turkish banking system amid challenging operating conditions
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to its highest level in six months as weakness in overseas bonds pressured prices - though solid demand at a 30-year sale pulled yields off session highs.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds spiked to 0.500 percent, its highest level since November, on the back of a rally in global bond yields following comments from the head of European Central Bank.
The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield soared 34.7 basis points in the past two sessions, a pace not seen since October 1998.
But JGB prices pared their losses after upbeat results from the Ministry of Finance's offering of 800 billion yen ($6.43 billion) of 30-year JGBs. The lowest price of 101.35 was better than expected, the bid-to-cover ratio improved to 3.07 from 2.74 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices shrank to 0.14 from the previous 0.26.
The 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis points at 0.495 percent late on Thursday, down from its session high of 0.500 percent.
The 20-year yield rose 3 basis points to 1.265 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.280 percent, its highest since mid-February. The 30-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.530 percent after earlier touching 1.550 percent, also its highest since mid-February.
The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.35 point to end at 146.93, its lowest close since May 14. ($1 = 124.3500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)
May 3 As the United States adapts to the presidency of Donald Trump and faces rising tensions abroad, Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders will descend on Omaha, Nebraska this weekend seeking reassurance, from Warren Buffett.