TOKYO, June 5 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday in tandem with a rebound in German Bunds and U.S.
Treasuries as global debt markets took a breather after a rout
earlier in the week.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5
basis points to 0.475 percent, pulling away from a 6-1/2-month
peak of 0.505 percent struck the previous day.
The 30-year yield dropped 1 basis point to
1.51 percent as investors began digesting 800 billion yen ($6.4
billion) of the maturity sold at Thursday's auction.
The super longs were given a further boost as the Bank of
Japan targetted the maturities for its regular debt-purchasing
operation. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its
quantitative easing scheme.
The German 10-year Bund yield soared to within
a hair of 1 percent overnight, its highest since September,
before turning back to 0.83 percent. Its U.S. counterpart
promptly fell back from an eight-month high of 2.425 percent to
around 2.3 percent.
($1 = 124.45 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)