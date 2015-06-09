BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of $1,000 mln aggregate principal amount of 1.900 pct notes due 2020
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
TOKYO, June 9 Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday after a "liquidity enhancing" auction of existing long-dated JGBs attracted solid bids and U.S. bond prices rebounded on concerns about the risk of default by Greece.
The 10-year cash JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.460 percent, extending its fall from 6 1/2-month high of 0.505 percent hit on Thursday.
The auction of 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) JGBs with 15 to 39 years left to maturity produced strong results.
The yield on the benchmark 20-year JGBs fell 4.5 basis points to 1.230 percent while the 30-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.505 percent.
The market was also helped by gains in U.S. bonds overnight on renewed concerns over whether Greece could clinch a deal with its creditors to secure cash.
($1 = 124.4800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* United Technologies Corp says has priced an offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 1.900% notes due 2020
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.