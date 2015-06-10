TOKYO, June 10 Japanese government bond prices
dropped on Wednesday in sympathy with weakness in global debt
markets, though yields finished off their session highs.
Tracking overnight rises in U.S. Treasury and Bund yields,
the benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 5 basis points to 0.495
percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.500 percent.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2
trillion yen of 20-year JGBs.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
1.245 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.260 percent,
while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to
1.490 percent after hitting an intraday high of 1.520 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.63 point to end at
146.68, its lowest close since mid-May.
The Bank of Japan's asset purchases lent some support to the
market in the morning. The BOJ offered to buy 70 billion yen
($568.92 million) of JGBs maturing in one year and 400 billion
yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its JGB purchase
programme.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he still
expected inflation to rise to the central bank's 2 percent
target around the first half of fiscal 2016, adding that
quantitative easing would continue until inflation stabilised
around that level.
Kuroda's comments about currency levels garnered more market
attention. The dollar plunged more than 2 full yen to as low as
122.50 yen after the central bank chief said the Japanese
currency is unlikely to fall further on a real effective
exchange rate basis because it is already "very weak."
($1 = 123.0400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)