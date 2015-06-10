TOKYO, June 10 Japanese government bond prices dropped on Wednesday in sympathy with weakness in global debt markets, though yields finished off their session highs.

Tracking overnight rises in U.S. Treasury and Bund yields, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 5 basis points to 0.495 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.500 percent.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs.

The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.245 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.260 percent, while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.490 percent after hitting an intraday high of 1.520 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.63 point to end at 146.68, its lowest close since mid-May.

The Bank of Japan's asset purchases lent some support to the market in the morning. The BOJ offered to buy 70 billion yen ($568.92 million) of JGBs maturing in one year and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its JGB purchase programme.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he still expected inflation to rise to the central bank's 2 percent target around the first half of fiscal 2016, adding that quantitative easing would continue until inflation stabilised around that level.

Kuroda's comments about currency levels garnered more market attention. The dollar plunged more than 2 full yen to as low as 122.50 yen after the central bank chief said the Japanese currency is unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis because it is already "very weak." ($1 = 123.0400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)