TOKYO, June 18 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Thursday after investors perceived the Federal
Reserve's statement and economic forecast more dovish than they
had thought, while concerns about Greece also provided
additional support.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.440 percent
, hitting a two-week low of 0.435 percent at one
point, while the 10-year JGB futures gained 0.41 point, the
biggest gain in a month.
An auction of 40-year JGBs also drew decent bids as
expected, underpinning the long end of the curve. The 40-year
bonds were sold at a high yield of 1.590 percent.
The current 30-year bond yield hit a three-week low of 1.460
percent and last stood at 1.465 percent, down 1.5
basis points on the day while the 20-year yield
dropped 3.0 basis points to a two-week low of 1.215 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal
funds rate forecasts after its policy meeting on Wednesday,
pushing up U.S. bond and interest rates futures prices.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)