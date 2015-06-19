TOKYO, June 19 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Friday, as demand tightened ahead of next week's
bond redemptions.
A large amount of JGBs will mature on Monday and dealers
expect investors to reinvest most of the proceeds back into
government debt.
JGBs showed little reaction to the Bank of Japan's well
anticipated decision to stand pat on monetary policy. The
central bank maintained its massive stimulus programme and its
upbeat assessment of the economy.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell half a basis
point to 0.430 percent. The yield rose to an eight-month high of
0.53 percent on June 11 but has been pulled down by factors
including this week's rally by U.S. Treasuries following the
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The 20-year yield dropped 1 basis point to
1.20 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)