TOKYO, June 22 Japanese government bond prices
dipped Monday in response to a rise in Tokyo's Nikkei,
but caution ahead of talks between cash-strapped Greece and its
creditors later in the day limited market activity.
Athens hopes to clinch a deal and unlock aid before it faces
a month-end debt repayment deadline, with Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras making a new offer on Sunday to foreign
creditors.
Still, uncertainty clouded the horizon ahead of Monday's
emergency meetings, which includes a summit of euro zone
leaders, as months of negotiations have so far borne little
fruit.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.425 percent and September 10-year futures
shed 0.05 point to 147.14.
Data released on Monday by the Japan Securities Dealers
Association showed that trust banks became net buyers of JGBs in
May for the first time in eight months to the tune of 334
billion yen ($2.72 billion).
While immediate market reaction was limited, dealers took it
as a sign that government bond selling by the Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF) was beginning to peter out. GPIF, the
world's largest public pension fund, entrusts trust banks with a
portion of its assets for investment.
GPIF has steadily sold government debt this year in a bid to
rebalance its bond-centric portfolio in favour of riskier
assets.
($1 = 122.7300 yen)
