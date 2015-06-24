TOKYO, June 24 Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Wednesday, with the yield curve slightly steepening as the benchmark JGB yield edged down and yields in the superlong zone inched up.

The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.23 billion) in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 375 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone under its asset purchase programme.

Buoyant stocks took some of the lustre off bonds. Japan's Nikkei index rose to its highest level since 1996.

Weakness in overseas bond markets also capped any upside moves. In the previous session, yields on both benchmark 10-year notes and German 10-year Bund rose on optimism for a Greek debt deal and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell supporting the view that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates in September.

The 10-Year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.460 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.470 percent.

The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.215 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.225 percent, while the 30-year yield added half a basis point to 1.455 percent after touching an intraday high of 1.470 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.10 point to end at 146.85.

($1 = 124.0300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)