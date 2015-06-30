TOKYO, June 30 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's gains as a recovery in risk sentiment decreased the safe-haven appeal of fixed income assets.

Investors were also cautious ahead of Thursday's monthly auction by the Ministry of Finance of 2.4 trillion of 10-year JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis points to 0.455 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.465 percent.

JGB prices had gained in the previous session as global stock markets tumbled on fears of the impact of Greece's deepening financial crisis. On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei share index rebounded from its second-biggest daily drop this year, to post a 0.6 percent gain.

Athens will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan instalment due the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, a Greek government official told Reuters, after talks between Athens and its creditors broke down over the weekend when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a surprise referendum on the austerity plan.

In the superlong tenor, the 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.195 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.205 percent, while the 30-year yield was flat on the day at 1.425 percent after touching an intraday high of 1.440 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.20 point at 146.97.

Japanese fund managers trimmed their allocations to stocks and slightly increased their holdings of bonds in model portfolios in June, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, with uncertainty over the Greek debt situation increasing their appetite for safe-haven assets. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)