TOKYO, June 30 Japanese government bond prices
edged down on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous
session's gains as a recovery in risk sentiment decreased the
safe-haven appeal of fixed income assets.
Investors were also cautious ahead of Thursday's monthly
auction by the Ministry of Finance of 2.4 trillion of 10-year
JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2 basis
points to 0.455 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.465
percent.
JGB prices had gained in the previous session as global
stock markets tumbled on fears of the impact of Greece's
deepening financial crisis. On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei share
index rebounded from its second-biggest daily drop this
year, to post a 0.6 percent gain.
Athens will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan instalment due
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, a Greek government
official told Reuters, after talks between Athens and its
creditors broke down over the weekend when Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras called a surprise referendum on the austerity plan.
In the superlong tenor, the 20-year yield
added 1 basis point to 1.195 percent, after earlier rising as
high as 1.205 percent, while the 30-year yield
was flat on the day at 1.425 percent after touching an intraday
high of 1.440 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.20 point at
146.97.
Japanese fund managers trimmed their allocations to stocks
and slightly increased their holdings of bonds in model
portfolios in June, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, with
uncertainty over the Greek debt situation increasing their
appetite for safe-haven assets.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)