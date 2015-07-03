TOKYO, July 3 Japanese government bond prices firmed on Friday, tracking firmer Treasuries after a disappointing U.S. employment report raised doubts about whether U.S. interest rates would rise this year.

Volume was thin due to caution ahead of Greece's referendum on Sunday on its bailout conditions, as well as a U.S. market holiday on Friday to observe Independence Day.

Bank of Japan purchases also underpinned the market. The BOJ bought 400 billion yen ($3.25 billion) of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 25 years under its massive JGB buying programme.

U.S. Treasury prices rose after the U.S. payrolls report showed employers hired 223,000 workers last month, fewer than the 230,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The government also downgraded its reading on April and May job growth.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 3 basis points to 0.480 percent, while the 20-year yield gave up 2 basis points to 1.230 percent. The 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.465 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.30 point at 146.61 .

($1 = 123.0700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Alan Raybould)