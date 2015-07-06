TOKYO, July 6 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday amid a flight-to-quality triggered after Greeks
rejected austerity in Sunday's national referendum and pushed
Athens closer to an euro zone exit.
However, JGB gains were modest as the market took a calm
view about the coming chapters of the Greek debt saga and its
potential implications on markets worldwide.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis
points to 0.46 percent. The yield has moved between a record low
of 0.195 percent struck in January and a nine-month peak of
0.545 percent in June.
The 20-year yield edged down a basis point to
1.22 percent.
"If it were to happen, a Greek exit will be a long,
drawn-out procedure. Furthermore, Greece might ultimately opt to
stay in the euro if their politics cannot cope with disorder in
the domestic economy," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"Whichever the scenario, the global markets cannot keep
reacting to each step of a long process - even the European
markets are unlikely to show a crash-and-burn type reaction
later in the day."
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.1047 but managed
to hang above a recent low of $1.0955, a four-week trough
plumbed late in June.
FACE LIFT FOR 20-YEAR JGB FUTURES
Monday saw the Osaka Securities Exchange (OSE) launch
trading in the revamped 20-year JGB futures. The 20-year futures
went into hiatus in 2002 due to limited usage and were
relaunched in April 2014 only to be plagued again by a lack of
trades.
In an attempt to make the futures more attractive to users
and spur more trades, the OSE lowered the minimum trading unit
to 0.01 yen from 0.05 yen and narrowed the range of deliverable
bonds for better liquidity.
As of mid-morning, volume for 20-year futures <0#2JTB:> was
39 lots, compared to around 8,500 lots in the better traded
10-year futures.
In theory, the changes should provide greater hedging
opportunities for investors as more 20-year and 30-year "super
long" JGBs are issued, although participants said it was too
early to say if the futures will find more users after the face
lift.
The market impact from the changes in 20-year futures will
be limited unless the Bank of Japan decides to omit recently
issued super long issues from the list of JGBs it purchases at
its debt-buying operations, strategists at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities said.
The BOJ regularly buys a large amount of JGBs from across
the yield curve as part of its quantitative easing scheme.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)