TOKYO, July 22 The Japanese government bond
yield curve flattened on Wednesday as super long maturities
outperformed after an auction of 20-year debt attracted strong
investor demand.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood
unchanged at 0.415 percent, while the 20-year yield
fell 2 basis points to 1.17 percent.
As a result the 10-year/20-year yield spread tightened to
75.5 basis points, its tightest in a week.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Wednesday's
1.2 trillion yen ($9.70 billion) 20-year JGB sale rose to 3.09
from 2.56 at the previous auction in June.
The 20-years drew investor demand as the Bank of Japan could
conduct two more bond-buying operations this month centred on
longer-dated JGBs, which would tighten market supply.
The BOJ regularly buys JGBs from the market as part of its
quantitative easing scheme.
($1 = 123.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)