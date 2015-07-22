TOKYO, July 22 The Japanese government bond yield curve flattened on Wednesday as super long maturities outperformed after an auction of 20-year debt attracted strong investor demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.415 percent, while the 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.17 percent.

As a result the 10-year/20-year yield spread tightened to 75.5 basis points, its tightest in a week.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Wednesday's 1.2 trillion yen ($9.70 billion) 20-year JGB sale rose to 3.09 from 2.56 at the previous auction in June.

The 20-years drew investor demand as the Bank of Japan could conduct two more bond-buying operations this month centred on longer-dated JGBs, which would tighten market supply.

The BOJ regularly buys JGBs from the market as part of its quantitative easing scheme.

($1 = 123.7400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)