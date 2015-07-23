BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
TOKYO, July 23 Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Thursday, while Bank of Japan buying helped push the yield on the 30-year JGB down to touch its lowest level in nearly three months.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.03 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen in the over 25-year zone under its asset purchase programme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.410 percent, while the 5-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.100 percent.
But the 30-year yield edged down half a basis point to 1.390 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.385 percent, its lowest since May 1.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.06 point at 147.45. ($1 = 123.7200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
