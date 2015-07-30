TOKYO, July 30 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries which dropped after
the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for an interest rate
hike as early as September.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
rose after the U.S. central bank said after its regular policy
meeting on Wednesday that the economy and job market continue to
strengthen, backing the view that an interest rate increase is
possible at its next meeting.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5
basis points to 0.415 percent, while the 5-year yield
inched up half a basis point to 0.100 percent.
The 30-year yield and the 20-year yield
both added 1 basis point to 1.420 percent and
1.170 percent, respectively.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.10 point at
147.49.
The overnight Japanese government bond repo rate, a key
instrument for short-term funding for brokerages, fell to minus
0.011 percent. The repo market is used by investors to swap
bonds for cash and by bond dealers to fund their JGB positions.
Repo rates have fallen to negative levels in the past on the
last day of a quarter but it is unusual for it to happen on
other days, traders said.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)