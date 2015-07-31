TOKYO, July 31 Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Friday, pulling ahead slightly at the longer end.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended 0.06 point higher at 147.55, up 0.4 percent for the month.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its JGB purchase programme.

The bond market largely shrugged off Japanese economic data released early in the session, that showed a drop in household spending and mixed data on prices.

Annual core consumer inflation, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.1 percent in June, slightly exceeding market expectations of no change. But core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, fell 0.1 percent in July, marking the first annual decline since April 2013.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the 5-year yield were both flat on the day, at 0.410 percent and 0.095 percent, respectively.

The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.405 percent, while the 20-year yield edged down half a basis point to 1.160 percent. ($1 = 124.1500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)