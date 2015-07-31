TOKYO, July 31 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly steady on Friday, pulling ahead slightly at the
longer end.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended 0.06 point higher at
147.55, up 0.4 percent for the month.
The Bank of Japan offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02
billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen
of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of
JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its JGB purchase
programme.
The bond market largely shrugged off Japanese economic data
released early in the session, that showed a drop in household
spending and mixed data on prices.
Annual core consumer inflation, which includes oil products
but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.1 percent in
June, slightly exceeding market expectations of no change. But
core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide
inflation, fell 0.1 percent in July, marking the first annual
decline since April 2013.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the
5-year yield were both flat on the day, at 0.410
percent and 0.095 percent, respectively.
The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.405
percent, while the 20-year yield edged down half
a basis point to 1.160 percent.
($1 = 124.1500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)