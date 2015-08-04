TOKYO Aug 4 The benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bond yield hit a two-month low on Tuesday after an
auction of the maturity was met with firm investor demand.
The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.40 percent
after touching 0.39 percent, the lowest since May
29.
Japan's finance ministry offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.34
billion) of 10-year debt on Tuesday, with factors like deepening
anxiety over the Chinese economy and sliding oil prices helping
generate decent investor demand for the new paper.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rose
to 2.84 from 2.62 at the previous 10-year sale in July.
September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to
147.68 after touching a three-month high of 147.78.
A continuing fall in U.S. Treasury yields also supported
JGBs. U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit their
lowest levels in over two months overnight on weak U.S. economic
data and a muted inflation outlook.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)