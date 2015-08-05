TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Wednesday, tracking Treasuries prices after a Federal Reserve official expressed support for a U.S. interest rate hike in September.

U.S. debt yields rose overnight after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September.

The Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations also underpinned the market.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone.

The BOJ will begin a two-day regular policy meeting on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to maintain its massive stimulus, hoping the economy will rebound from a soft patch in the second quarter.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.11 point at 147.68.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.395 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield and the 20-year yield both added 1.5 basis points to 1.410 percent and 1.160 percent, respectively.

