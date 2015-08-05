TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese government bond prices
edged lower on Wednesday, tracking Treasuries prices after a
Federal Reserve official expressed support for a U.S. interest
rate hike in September.
U.S. debt yields rose overnight after Atlanta Federal
Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter this year on the
Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that
it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy
for him to not support a rate hike in September.
The Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations also underpinned
the market.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of
JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in
the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the
5-year to 10-year zone.
The BOJ will begin a two-day regular policy meeting on
Thursday, at which it is widely expected to maintain its massive
stimulus, hoping the economy will rebound from a soft patch in
the second quarter.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.11 point at
147.68.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis
point to 0.395 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield and
the 20-year yield both added 1.5 basis points to
1.410 percent and 1.160 percent, respectively.
($1 = 124.3700 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)