TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, dragged down by lacklustre auction results and
a drop in U.S. Treasuries after economic data added to views
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as early
as next month.
The Ministry of Finance sold 300 billion yen ($2.40 billion)
of off-the-run 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs to enhance
market liquidity, and results indicated weaker-than-expected
demand, according to market participants.
That led to underperformance in the superlong zone, with the
30-year yield and the 20-year yield
both added 3 basis points to 1.440 percent and
1.190 percent, respectively.
Investors were cautious as the Bank of Japan began a two-day
regular policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to
maintain its massive stimulus.
Expectations of a solid U.S. nonfarm payrolls reading on
Friday also undermined bonds.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.
employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, matching
June's figure.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit a nearly
one-week high overnight after the Institute for Supply
Management's services sector index jumped to 60.3 last month,
the highest reading since August 2005.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2.5
basis points to 0.420 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.24 point at
147.44.
($1 = 124.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)