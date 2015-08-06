TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by lacklustre auction results and a drop in U.S. Treasuries after economic data added to views that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as early as next month.

The Ministry of Finance sold 300 billion yen ($2.40 billion) of off-the-run 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs to enhance market liquidity, and results indicated weaker-than-expected demand, according to market participants.

That led to underperformance in the superlong zone, with the 30-year yield and the 20-year yield both added 3 basis points to 1.440 percent and 1.190 percent, respectively.

Investors were cautious as the Bank of Japan began a two-day regular policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to maintain its massive stimulus.

Expectations of a solid U.S. nonfarm payrolls reading on Friday also undermined bonds.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S. employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, matching June's figure.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit a nearly one-week high overnight after the Institute for Supply Management's services sector index jumped to 60.3 last month, the highest reading since August 2005.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points to 0.420 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.24 point at 147.44.

