TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by solid demand at a sale of 30-year bonds as well as risk aversion by investors after China devalued its currency.

Asian share markets dropped and safe-haven bond prices got a lift after China's central bank unexpectedly devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped to 2.180 percent from its U.S. close of 2.238 percent on Monday.

Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 800 billion yen ($6.42 billion) of 30-year JGBs, re-opening the current issue with a coupon of 1.60 percent.

The sale produced a lowest accepted price of 103.10, while the bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.30 from 2.21 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.15 from the previous 0.41, indicating stronger demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.390 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.415 percent.

The superlong zone lagged but prices were still well off earlier lows, with the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield both up half a basis point at 1.175 percent and 1.430 percent, respectively, after rising as high as 1.195 percent and 1.445 percent earlier.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.07 point at 147.69 . ($1 = 124.6600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)