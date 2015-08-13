TOKYO Aug 13 Japanese government bond yields
pulled away from three-month lows and rose on Thursday after a
rally by U.S. Treasuries ran out of steam and as Tokyo stocks
rebounded.
September 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point to
147.78.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5
basis points to 0.38 percent.
The yield touched 0.355 percent the previous day, its lowest
since early May, as China's devaluation of the yuan battered
equity markets and triggered investor demand for safe-haven
debt. Risk markets have since regained some composure, with
Tokyo's Nikkei bouncing back 0.7 percent.
The sag in the debt market did little to dampen investor
demand at Thursday's 2.5 trillion yen ($20.1 billion) five-year
JGB sale, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at
auctions, rising to 3.45 from 3.2 at the previous offering last
month.
Dealers said the new five-year JGBs drew bids from domestic
banks and foreign investors seeking alternatives to short-term
paper, made scarce in the market by the Bank of Japan's
aggressive purchases.
($1 = 124.3500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)