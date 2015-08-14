TOKYO Aug 14 Benchmark Japanese government bond prices inched lower in quiet trading on Friday, moving away from a three-month highs scaled earlier this week, but were underpinned by the Bank of Japan's purchases under its asset buying programme.

Many dealers were winding down for the mid-August Obon holiday. Although there are no public holidays, many people take summer vacations around this time.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the one-year to three-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the three-year to five-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the five-year to 10-year zone.

The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.380 percent.

The benchmark yield touched 0.355 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since early May, after China's move to devalue its yuan this week heightened the appeal of safe-haven government debt and pushed down U.S. Treasury yields.

But the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint slightly stronger on Friday from the previous day, when they reassured markets that there was no reason for the yuan to fall further.

The 30-year zone firmed slightly, its yield edging down half a basis point to 1.410 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.02 point at 147.84 . ($1 = 124.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)